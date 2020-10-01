India expresses concern over raging conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan

-
India on Thursday expressed serious concern over the raging military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying there was a need to end the hostilities immediately as the situation threatens regional peace and security.
Armed forces of the two countries are fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave, amid apprehensions that other players may also get involved in the conflict in the southern Caucasus region.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a lasting resolution to conflict can be achieved through talks.
"We have seen disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities in the Nagarno-Karabakh region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border which took place in the early hours of September 27 resulting in casualties on both sides," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.
He said India is concerned over the situation as it threatens regional peace and security.
"We reiterate the need for the sides to cease hostilities immediately, keep restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations," he said.
Srivastava also said that India supports efforts by the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-operation) Minsk Group for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
The OSCE Minsk Group was set up in 1992 to find a solution to the conflict between conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave.
The US, France and Russia are the co-chairs of the group.
