Armenian Foreign Min holds phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, discussing the flare-up of military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.
Naghdalyan did not give any details of the telephone conversation.
According to the spokesperson, Mnatsakanyan has also held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.
Military hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted along the contact line in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Sunday morning, with each side blaming the other for putting civilian lives in danger.
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday that Washington was looking into what could be done to stop military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed concern over the flare-up of tensions in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, saying in a Sunday statement that the Trump administration needed to step up its diplomatic efforts, together with fellow OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Minsk Group co-chairs France and Russia, to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
