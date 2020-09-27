In pics: All about Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh region

Frequent skirmish along borders
Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Defence Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.
Officials said a woman and child had been killed, and further reports of casualties were being verified.
Armenia declared martial law and ordered the total mobilisation of its military, shortly after a similar announcement by the authorities in the separatist region, BBC reported.
Corridor for pipelines
Since the long-standing disputes may cause instability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas from the Caspian Sea to global markets, regional and western countries have expressed concerns.
What are the two sides saying
Turkey's take
Turkey's ruling party spokesman Omer Celik promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and said Armenia was playing with fire and endangering regional peace.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also took to Twitter, condemning Armenia.
Backgrounder
