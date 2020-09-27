JUST IN
16 killed in China coal mine over excess levels of carbon monoxide
In pics: All about Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh region

While Armenia said Azerbaijan initiated an air and artillery attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan denied the statement saying it has just responded to Armenian shelling

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Frequent skirmish along borders

Skirmish at borders
Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Defence Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.

Officials said a woman and child had been killed, and further reports of casualties were being verified.


Armenia declared martial law and ordered the total mobilisation of its military, shortly after a similar announcement by the authorities in the separatist region, BBC reported. 

Corridor for pipelines

Corridor for pipelines
Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan's control since the end of a war in 1994.

Both sides have heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.

Since the long-standing disputes may cause instability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas from the Caspian Sea to global markets, regional and western countries have expressed concerns.

 

What are the two sides saying

What are the two sides saying
While Armenia said Azerbaijan initiated an air and artillery attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan denied the statement saying it had just responded to Armenian shelling.

 

Turkey's take

Turkey's take
Turkey's ruling party spokesman Omer Celik promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and said Armenia was playing with fire and endangering regional peace.


Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also took to Twitter, condemning Armenia.

 

Backgrounder

Backgrounder
Both the caucasian nations have long been at odds over the region until a ceasefire in 1994, and since then Nagorno-Karabakh has governed itself as the de facto independent Republic of Artsakh.
 
However, both the countries have continued to accuse each other of attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier in the years since, including throughout 2020, with more than a dozen soldiers and civilians killed in fighting in past months.

 


First Published: Sun, September 27 2020. 17:02 IST

