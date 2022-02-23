India, France working together to uphold international law: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments
India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, relations with EU
Tabreed officially partners with IFC to facilitate expansion in India
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting opportunity to review progress: Jaishankar
-
India and France are working together to uphold international law, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and emphasised that the two nations were seeking to deepen their partnership.
Speaking at the French Institute of International Relations on 'How India sees France', the minister said there is a clear need to intensify the conversation between and with the strategic communities in both countries."
He made these remarks in Paris on Tuesday, a day after holding a bilateral meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian, Defence Minister Parly.
Jaishankar said that these engagements captured the strategic priorities that provide a compelling framework for a "truly unique" partnership between India and France.
Amid the geopolitical, geo-economic and technological changes, the minister said all nations are reappraising priorities, strategies, relationships and even strategic geography in response to these developments.
The External Affairs Minister said India has regarded France as a global power for a variety of reasons. "Obviously, one of them is a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. But in addition, France had a footprint and an influence in far corners of the world and weighed in on key global issues," he added.
What was noteworthy, Jaishankar said was that despite being a member of an alliance, France has never hesitated to voice its own positions. "In the UN Security Council and other international forums, France has been reliable, strong and a consistent partner of India. Our synergies have enabled us, for example, to be more effective in mobilising UN action against terrorism and terrorist groups."
Highlighting the contemporary drivers of this partnership, Jaishankar said, "One is the future of the Indo Pacific region, where the centre of gravity of global opportunities and challenges increasingly lie. Developments there and ensuing regional order will have a direct impact across the world, including here in Europe."
"What is at stake is the credibility of a rules-based order and the efficacy of the international system," he added.
Noting that India-Partnership has multiple objectives, Jaishankar said bilateral ties "aims to ensure that we can safeguard our interests, including the security of the sea lanes, freedom of navigation and the protection of the marine commons."
"We also work together, and with others with stakes in the region, to uphold international law and support the organic evolution of a rules-based regional architecture," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU