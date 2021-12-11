India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, relations with EU

-
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar calls on Slovenia PM; discusses bilateral relations
EAM Jaishankar to visit three Central European countries from Sept 2-5
Partners Group to acquire Atria Convergence for enterprise value of $1.2 bn
PM Narendra Modi reaffirms India's focus on free and open Indo-Pacific
Japan urges Europe to solidify military involvement in Indo-Pacific
-
India and Slovenia on Friday discussed regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific and India-EU relations, following which the two sides welcomed the convergence in areas of connectivity and digitization.
The discussions came during the 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Slovenia that took place in a virtual format.
The consultations were led on the Indian side by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), and on the Slovenian side by Stanislav Rascan, State Secretary (Deputy Minister), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.
"Regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific, India-EU relations, developments in each others' neighbourhood and Climate Change were discussed," the statement said.
"The two sides welcomed the convergence in India's approach to the Indo-Pacific and looked forward to working together in areas of connectivity and digitization," the statement added.
India and Slovenia share warm and cordial relations which are based on shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.
The Foreign Office Consultations were held in the backdrop of Slovenia celebrating 30 years of independence this year and Slovenia's Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the period July-December 2021.
Next year, India and Slovenia will be commemorating 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
During the talks, both sides also covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural and academic ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU