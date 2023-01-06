JUST IN
US, Japan to hold Security Consultative Committee meet on Jan 11: Ned Price
Republicans divided, McCarthy fails for 3rd day in GOP House speaker fight
UN calls for de-escalation following Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit
War in Ukraine at critical point right now, says US President Biden
Do not just show up at the border: US President Biden tells migrants
Mexico security nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden's visit
Putin orders cease-fire for orthodox Christmas; Kyiv won't take part
US removes more than 300 Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands
Germany to supply armoured personnel carriers, Patriot battery to Ukraine
Russian President Putin orders 36-hour weekend cease-fire in Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Italy's inflation reaches 37-yr high in 2022, rises to 8.1% y-o-y
icon-arrow-left
Microsoft drops aggressive claim against US FTC in Activision Blizzard case
Business Standard

India in relative 'bright spot', must leverage exports, says IMF official

India is in a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, a top official at IMF said

Topics
IMF | world economy

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

IMF
(Photo: Bloomberg)

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is in a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, a top official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said at an event in New Delhi.

"Macroeconomic policies are responding to the significant headwinds, with fiscal policy measures supporting vulnerable groups and monetary policy addressing persistently high inflation."

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 11:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.