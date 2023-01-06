India in relative 'bright spot', must leverage exports, says IMF official

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is in a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, a top official at the Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"India is a relative bright spot in the today, growing at rates significantly," Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said at an event in New Delhi.

"Macroeconomic policies are responding to the significant headwinds, with fiscal policy measures supporting vulnerable groups and monetary policy addressing persistently high inflation."

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

