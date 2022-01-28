India, Philippines to sign $375 mn deal for sale of BrahMos missile today

-
India and the Philippines will sign the USD 375 million deal for the sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile today, Government officials informed on Friday.
They added that the top defence brass of the Philippines would be present on the occasion while India would be represented by its Ambassador. These missiles are meant for the Philippines Navy.
Earlier this month, the Philippines accepted Indian BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile systems for the Philippines Navy.
The Philippines government's Department of Defence had also uploaded the contract award notice on its website.
Defence Research Development Organisation and BrahMos Aerospace together have been pushing hard for exports of this missile to friendly foreign countries for the last few months.
The BrahMos export order would be the biggest for the country in this field and is likely to propel India amongst the arms exporter countries as more orders for the missile are expected from other friendly countries too.
It is in the advanced stage of negotiations with some other nations too. The missile is also getting more capable due to added range and other modern technologies getting incorporated into it.
