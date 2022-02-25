India stops buying sunoil as Ukraine conflict affects shipments: Dealers

-
ALSO READ
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: Kyiv calls air raid alert after Russian missile strikes, seeks help
Putin's erasing of Ukraine's distinct history shows his imperial ambitions
Macron says Putin assured him of no escalation in Ukraine, Russia denies
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
-
About 380,000 tonnes of sunflower oil shipments from the Black sea region to India are stuck at ports and with producers, and new purchases have stalled after ports suspended operations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, four dealers told Reuters.
There is no clarity when loading of the cargoes - worth $570 million at current prices - from Ukraine and Russia will resume, pushing Indian buyers to replace sunoil with soyoil and palm oil for March and April shipments, dealers said.
The Black Sea region accounts for 60% of world sunoil output and 76% of exports, and India is the top global edible oil importer.
New Delhi's pivot to alternate oils could further support Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soyoil futures, which are already trading near record highs.
India has contracts for about 510,000 tonnes of sunoil from Black Sea region for shipments in February and March, but only 130,000 tonnes have been loaded so far in February, dealers said. "We don't know what will happen to the remaining quantity. When it will be shipped," Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil Research Company, told Reuters.
Although India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, it mainly imports soyoil from Argentina and Brazil, and sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine. The shipment delays could create a sunflower oil scarcity in India if loading is not resumed in the next few weeks, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.
India imported 125,024 tonnes of sunoil in November 2021, 258,449 tonnes in December 2021, and 307,684 tonnes in January 2022, according to data from the Solvent Extractor's Association (SEA). The country, which gets more than two-thirds of its edible oil supplies through imports, buys about 1.25 million tonnes of cooking oil every month.
Palm oil is usually the dominant oil used in India, but importers have had to buy more soyoil and sunflower oil this year due to reduced supplies of palm oil from top exporter Indonesia, which pushed palm prices to record highs. Soyoil supplies are also limited as drought has hit soybean crops in South America. This could force Indian buyers to make more purchases of U.S. soyoil, a New Delhi-based dealer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU