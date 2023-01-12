JUST IN
Electric cars getting too big and bulky, warns US safety regulator
Investment in German start-ups slumps 43% in 2022 to nearly $10.6 billion
Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co gives jolt to Japan Inc with 40% wage hike
90% pledges by international community in form of 'loans': Pak minister
World Bank slashes Pakistan GDP growth projection to 2% as crisis worsens
Russia's 2022 budget deficit accounts for 2.3% of GDP: Finance Minister
S Korea's job additions hit 22-year high in 2022, 28.08 mn employed
Federal Reserve has only narrow role to play on climate change: Powell
WEF Davos summit to call on world leaders to address economy, food crises
World Bank cuts 2023 economic growth forecasts, warns of global recession
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Delay in business visa issuance discussed with US, says Piyush Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, US working mechanism to export shrimps for Americans: Piyush Goyal

India and the United States are developing a mechanism for the Indian fishermen to be able to export shrimps for the American consumers, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said

Topics
Piyush Goyal | USA

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said

India and the United States are developing a mechanism for the Indian fishermen to be able to export shrimps for the American consumers, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday.

"We had discussions for restarting the wild caught shrimp exports from India to the US," Goyal told reporters at a news conference here at the conclusion of India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting that he co-chaired with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

This was an area that was banned by the US because of concerns around turtles, in the areas where wild caught shrimp was being fished in India, he said.

"A turtle excluder device has been designed with the technical support of the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), from the US, and that design has been accepted now, between the two countries as a collaborative effort between India and the United States," he said.

The device is now being taken up for trials. The trials of that machine, he said, will ensure that the turtle excluder device will minimize the impact of fishing on the sea turtle population. "We hope that these trials in India will complete in the coming few months, so that wild caught shrimp can once again be exported from India to the US."

"It was a product of good acceptance in the US market, good taste, and has good potential for trade between the two countries," Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piyush Goyal

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 08:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.