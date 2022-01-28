Indian American NGO jumps to 10th spot among charitable organisations

-
ALSO READ
MHA extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs by 3 months till March 31
Move to restrict flow of foreign funds hurts humanitarian work: Oxfam India
FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision on January 24
India, Russia sign agreements for procurement of 6 lakh AK-203 rifles
Inspiration4: SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
-
Indian-American non-profit body Sewa International has jumped to the 10th spot in a latest list of charitable organisations for the year 2021, mainly because of the commendable work carried by it during last year's COVID-19 crisis in both India and the United States.
Notably in 2020 Sewa International was ranked 375 in the list of Benevity Inc, the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, and was placed at 690 in 2019. In 2021, the list is led by Doctors Without Borders.
Non-profits supporting India's COVID-19 crisis received a groundswell of support, including Sewa International. Our earnest thanks to Benevity Inc. for keeping track of these trends and identifying Sewa's increasing support from corporations and their people, said Sandeep Khadkekar, Sewa's vice president for Marketing and Fund Development.
In 2021, nearly 1.6 million people from over 700 companies donated USD2.3 billion on the Benevity platform to more than 200,000 nonprofit organisations around the world, a media release said.
Nonprofits supporting India's COVID-19 crisis received a groundswell of support, including Sewa International (ranked 10 vs. 375 in 2020), Give2Asia (23 vs. 63), Pratham USA (26 vs. 75) and Goonj (30 vs. 384), Benevity said.
The crisis in India also drove additional giving to UNICEF and was part of the reason the organisation's support through Benevity almost doubled year over year (USD13.5 million vs. USD7.3 million in 2020), it said.
When the Delta variant hit India last year, we saw companies and their employees mobilise to help, said Birger Stamperdahl, Give2Asia's president and CEO.
Their generosity made possible life saving projects that delivered oxygen concentrators, protective gear for health workers and emergency food rations to those hit hardest by the pandemic, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU