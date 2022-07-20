Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande pays courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina

-
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence in Dhaka.
He met the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Tuesday.
He visited Defence Service Command & Staff College, Mirpur and delivered a lecture on 'Security Perspective to student officers and faculty of Armed Forces War Course.
Earlier, he delivered a lecture on India's security perspective at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, for students of the Armed Forces War Course and officers.
He also visited and interacted with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute of Bangladesh training peacekeepers for UN peace operations.
