Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande pays courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina

Chief General Manoj Pande has called on Bangladesh Prime Minister at her official residence in Dhaka.

He met the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Tuesday.

He visited Defence Service Command & Staff College, Mirpur and delivered a lecture on 'Security Perspective to student officers and faculty of Armed Forces War Course.

He also visited and interacted with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute of Bangladesh training peacekeepers for UN peace operations.

