Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh on Thursday to invite PM Hasina for visit

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will travel to Dakha on Thursday to invite Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India.
"Yes, the EAM will pay a one-day visit to Dhaka on Thursday," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in Delhi on Monday.
"He will carry a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India," Shringla was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.
Shringla made these remarks in response to queries from journalists at an event at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Foreign Secretary and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran on Monday attended the award-giving ceremony for felicitating winners of a competition conducted on the occasion of India-Bangladesh Friendship Day.
During the event, Shringla shared views on strengthening the bilateral partnership.
Both representatives felicitated the winners of the Maitri Diwas logo and backdrop competition conducted on the occasion of India-Bangladesh Maitri Diwas.
"FS @harshvshringla and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran felicitated the winners of the India-Bangladesh #MaitreeDiwas logo and backdrop competition. Also shared views on further strengthening bilateral ties, including youth connect, innovation and emerging areas," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
