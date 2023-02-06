JUST IN
Business Standard

Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies

Topics
Indonesia | Adani Group | Gautam Adani

Reuters  |  JAKARTA 

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group.

Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

 

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Ed Davies)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 09:28 IST

