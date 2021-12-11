Indonesia volcano eruption: Death toll reaches 45 with 2 more bodies found

-
ALSO READ
22 dead as volcano erupts in Indonesia, search operations underway
6.0 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua
Indonesia reports 38,679 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 3,166,505
India needs national disaster pool to hedge natural disaster risks: Report
Xi meets top military officials; highlights lasting stability in Tibet
-
The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano has increased to 45 after rescuers recovered two more victims in Kampung Renteng hamlet of Lumajang district in East Java province, a disaster management official said.
Meanwhile, nine people were still reportedly missing, while 19 persons have sustained serious wounds and 19 others had minor injuries, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying to the media.
According to data from the task force for disaster emergency response, there are currently 6,573 displaced persons, 2,970 affected houses, and 33 damaged public facilities, including a bridge that connects the districts of Lumajang and Malang.
The worst-hit areas included Pronojiwo and Candipuro areas in Lumajang district, the official said, adding that there had been 126 evacuation posts.
He added that three search and rescue teams had been deployed to the locations of the calamity, including the hardest-hit hamlets of Curah Kobokan and Kampung Renteng.
Semeru, which is one of the 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia, is currently at its second level status.
The 3,676-metre-high volcano erupted on December 4.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU