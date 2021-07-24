Xi meets top military officials; highlights lasting stability in Tibet

-
ALSO READ
China launches first fully-electrified bullet train in Tibet, near India
China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official
China developing border villages near Arunachal, Bhutan, Nepal: White paper
China's President Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Tibetan capital Lhasa
China's realpolitik lesson to India
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet during a meeting with top military officials in Lhasa, the state media reported on Saturday, a day after he made a previously unannounced visit to the strategically important region, including to Nyingchi, a town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
Xi, also General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, met top officials of the Tibet Military Command of the People's Liberation Army, guarding China's border with India in Arunachal Pradesh, and also called for "fully strengthening the work of training soldiers and war preparation," the Global Times reported.
Xi, 68, made his first visit to Tibet as President from Wednesday to Friday. But his important visit was kept under wraps by China's official media till the end of the tour on Friday due to the sensitivities of the trip.
As part of his trip, he first went to Nyingchi, a strategically located town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
On Thursday, Xi went to Nyingchi Railway Station, learning about the overall design of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and how the Lhasa-Nyingchi section has been operated since June 25.
It was the first time in recent years, a top Chinese leader visited the Tibetan border town. From there he went to the provincial capital Lhasa by the recently launched high-speed train.
He wound up his visit to the politically sensitive Himalayan region on Friday by meeting representatives of troops stationed in Tibet.
Xi met with representatives of troops stationed in Tibet, calling for efforts to strengthen military training and preparedness in all aspects and make contributions to the lasting stability, prosperity and development of Tibet," the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
However, the CPC-run tabloid Global Times said that Xi in his meeting with the PLA representatives stressed that the local troops should fully strengthen the work of training soldiers and war preparation and contribute positive strength to promote the long-term stability and prosperity of Tibet".
Xi's first visit to Tibet took place amidst the current India-China military tensions in eastern Ladakh.
According to Xinhua, Xi visited the Tibet Autonomous Region in connection with the 70th anniversary of Tibet's "peaceful liberation the first time in the history of the Party and the country."
He extended congratulations to the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation, visited officials and ordinary people of various ethnic groups and conveyed the CPC Central Committee's care to them, the report said.
He said that at present, Tibet is at a new historical starting point of its development, and the CPC's leadership must be upheld and the path of "socialism with Chinese characteristics" must be followed.
Xi said over the past 70 years Tibet has made historic strides in the social system and realised full economic and social development, with people's living standards significantly improved.
"It has been proven that without the CPC, there would have been neither new China nor new Tibet," Xi said."The CPC Central Committee's guidelines and policies concerning Tibet work are completely correct."
China is accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom in the remote and mainly Buddhist Himalayan region. China has rejected the accusations.
In his meetings in Tibet, Xi stressed fully implementing the CPC's "fundamental guidelines governing religious work, respecting the religious beliefs of the people, adhering to the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs.
He also stressed governing religious affairs in accordance with the law and guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to a socialist society, the Xinhua report said.
Since becoming President in 2013, Xi has pursued a firm policy of stepping up security control of Tibet. Beijing has been cracking down on Buddhist monks and followers of the Dalai Lama, who despite his exile remained widely admired spiritual leader and worshipped by Tibetans.
Xi also pushed the Tibetan government and the military to strengthen border security by improving the infrastructure of the border villages including building new dwellings for residents.
Xi's policies on Tibet include the 'sinicization' of Tibetan Buddhism, bringing it in tune with the policies of the ruling Communist Party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU