Indonesian authorities extend search for Sriwijaya plane crash victims

-
ALSO READ
Search for Indonesia plane enters second day, crash site located: Report
Sudden descents rare but deadly: Clues to Indonesia plane crash
Crashed Sriwijaya Air plane had 65 people aboard: Indonesian authorities
Indonesian airliner feared to have crashed with 62 people aboard
Indonesian airliner carrying 62 people loses contact after takeoff
-
Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has extended the search for victims of last week's Sriwijaya Air plane crash as well as the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and other materials for another three days, a top official said here on Friday.
"It was decided that the joint search and rescue (SAR) operation to search for Sriwijaya Air victims will be extended for another three days until Monday," Basarnas' chief Bagus Puruhito told reporters.
The Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft with 62 people aboard slammed into the Java Sea on January 9, minutes after take-off from Jakarta en route to Indonesian city of Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.
Basarnas' search and rescue mission coordinator Rasman M.S. said on Friday that as many as 130 divers have been deployed to search for the victims and the aircraft' materials.
The agency has also deployed 62 ships, 21 sea rider boats and jet skis as well as 13 airplanes.
Rasman said that the aerial search is being expanded to coastal areas.
As many as 239 body bags containing human remains had been retrieved and 12 victims have been identified after forensic examinations in the police's hospital as of Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has retrieved data from the flight data recorder (FDR), but the search team is still looking for the aircraft's CVR.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU