Digital Service Taxes discriminates against US firms: Trade Department

The Trade Representative on Thursday (local time) said that the Digital Service Taxes (DSTs) discriminates against American companies.

According to an official statement issued by the Trade department, "The U.S. Trade Representative has issued findings in Section 301 investigations of Digital Service Taxes (DSTs) adopted by Austria, Spain, and the United Kingdom, concluding that each of the DSTs discriminates against companies, is inconsistent with prevailing principles of taxation, and burden or restricts commerce."

"The taxation of companies that engage in trade in goods and services is an important issue," said Robert E. Lighthizer, Trade Representative.

He further said that countries should work together to find a solution.

While the USTR will not be taking any specific actions in connection with the findings at this time but it will continue to evaluate all available options, the department added.

