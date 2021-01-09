JUST IN
Indonesian airliner carrying 62 people loses contact after takeoff
Suspected debris of Indonesian plane found, says rescue official

The plane was carrying 62 people

Rescuers looking for an Indonesian plane that lost contact after taking off from the capital Jakarta on Saturday have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said.

Agus Haryono told Reuters it had not been confirmed that the debris came from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, which lost contact after taking off with more than 50 people aboard.

First Published: Sat, January 09 2021. 17:55 IST

