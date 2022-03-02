Instagram brings automatic subtitles to videos in feed: Report

-
ALSO READ
China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
China criticises India's latest ban on 54 more Chinese mobile apps
Amid Covid surge, political parties turn to digital mode for Assembly polls
India's e-commerce industry set to grow 84% by 2024, says report
What are in-app purchases? Are free apps really free
-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is introducing automatic captions to videos in the feed.
They will be enabled by default for creators, too. Auto-generated captions will initially be available in "select" languages, but Instagram hopes to expand them to more languages and countries, reports Engadget.
The AI behind the captions won't be flawless. Instagram expects the quality to "continue to improve" as the AI learns, however.
The addition should improve accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing users, who will have more choices for spoken-word video, the report said.
Producers won't have to manually add captions themselves. However, Instagram also noted that this should help people who simply prefer to watch videos with the sound off.
Users won't have to toggle the volume just to understand what someone is saying, the report said.
Recently, Instagram said that it will no longer be supporting standalone app for IGTV, instead, it will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app.
Instagram also said that it is exploring more ways for creators to earn by creating reels that entertain the community. In addition to bonuses, later this year, it will begin testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU