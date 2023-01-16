Instagram makes people depressed, Twitter makes people angry: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
Court orders Twitter to give Musk more data on bots in battle over deal
-
Elon Musk on Monday put Twitter on fire, after saying that Meta-owned Instagram makes its users depressed while his micro-blogging platform makes people angry.
"Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" he asked.
Musk's comment created a barrage of reactions on what platforms people like the most.
A follower posted that it is Microsoft-owned LinkedIn actually that makes people depressed, not Instagram. Musk replied with a fire sign.
Another follower said that Twitter doesn't make him angry but "makes me laugh all day long".
The Twitter CEO replied that he does "laugh a lot on Twitter".
Another platform user said that Twitter is less about getting angry and more about being amazed at the "irrational screeching and tantrums of politicians and zombie users infected by the woke mind virus".
Meanwhile, Musk also said that he is pro vaccines in general.
"But there's a point where the cure/vaccine is potentially worse, if administered to the whole population, than the disease," he posted.
Amid the fight to stay afloat, Twitter has now offered a new incentive to skeptical advertisers where the micro-blogging platform will match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000.
The company is struggling to woo advertisers back on its platform, who paused spending after Musk took over and announced several controversial moves.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 18:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU