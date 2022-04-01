Intel buys Israeli workload optimisation startup Granulate for $650 mn

-
ALSO READ
Intel announces Arc A-series discrete GPUs for laptops, desktops' to follow
Intel acquires Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 bn
Intel-owned Tower Semiconductor's chip-making plan in India back on table
EU opens probe into Nvidia's $40 bn acquisition of chip maker Arm
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
-
Chip-maker Intel has announced to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimisation software, reportedly for up to $650 million.
The acquisition will help cloud and data centre customers maximise compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs, Intel said in a statement late on Thursday.
"Granulate's cutting-edge autonomous optimisation software can be applied to production workloads without requiring the customer to make changes to its code, driving optimised hardware and software value for every cloud and data centre customer," said Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Data centre and AI Group at Intel.
Granulate's autonomous optimisation service enables cloud and data centre customers to significantly improve the performance of their deployments, reduce operational overhead and lower application costs.
"As part of Intel, Granulate will be able to deliver autonomous optimisation capabilities to even more customers globally and rapidly expand its offering with the help of Intel's 19,000 software engineers," said Asaf Ezra, co-founder and CEO of Granulate.
Intel and Granulate have worked together under a commercial agreement to collaborate on workload optimisation on Xeon deployments.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU