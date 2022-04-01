Intel buys Israeli workload optimisation startup Granulate for $650 mn

Chip-maker has announced to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimisation software, reportedly for up to $650 million.

The acquisition will help cloud and data centre customers maximise compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs, said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Granulate's cutting-edge autonomous optimisation software can be applied to production workloads without requiring the customer to make changes to its code, driving optimised hardware and software value for every cloud and data centre customer," said Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Data centre and AI Group at .

Granulate's autonomous optimisation service enables cloud and data centre customers to significantly improve the performance of their deployments, reduce operational overhead and lower application costs.

"As part of Intel, Granulate will be able to deliver autonomous optimisation capabilities to even more customers globally and rapidly expand its offering with the help of Intel's 19,000 software engineers," said Asaf Ezra, co-founder and CEO of Granulate.

Intel and Granulate have worked together under a commercial agreement to collaborate on workload optimisation on Xeon deployments.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

