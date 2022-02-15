Intel acquires Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 bn

-
ALSO READ
Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor: Report
Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and partnership with TSMC
Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plant
Vaishnaw welcomes Intel after it lauds govt's semiconductors decision
Govt's Rs 76,000-cr plan to woo chip makers, create semiconductor ecosystem
-
Chip-maker Intel on Tuesday confirmed it is acquiring Israeli contract chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor for approximately $5.4 billion.
The acquisition advances Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy as the company further expands its manufacturing capacity, global footprint and technology portfolio to address unprecedented industry demand, the company said in a statement.
"This deal will enable Intel to offer a compelling breadth of leading-edge nodes and differentiated specialty technologies on mature nodes - unlocking new opportunities for existing and future customers in an era of unprecedented demand for semiconductors," said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.
As a key part of its IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel established Intel Foundry Services (IFS) in March 2021 to help meet the growing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing capacity and to become a major provider of US- and Europe-based foundry capacity to serve customers globally.
Tower's expertise in specialty technologies, such as radio frequency (RF), power, silicon-germanium (SiGe) and industrial sensors, extensive IP and electronic design automation (EDA) partnerships, and established foundry footprint will provide broad coverage to both Intel and Tower's customers globally.
Tower serves high-growth markets such as mobile, automotive and power, and operates a geographically complementary foundry presence with facilities in the US and Asia serving fabless companies as well as IDMs and offers more than 2 million wafer starts per year of capacity - including growth opportunities in Texas, Israel, Italy and Japan.
"Together with Intel, we will drive new and meaningful growth opportunities and offer even greater value to our customers through a full suite of technology solutions and nodes and a greatly expanded global manufacturing footprint," said Russell Ellwanger, Tower CEO.
With the addition of Tower, Intel said it is positioned to bring more value to customers across the nearly $100 billion addressable foundry market.
"We are building Intel Foundry Services to be a customer-first technology innovator with the broadest range of IP, services and capacity," said Dr Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services.
The transaction is expected to close in approximately 12 months.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU