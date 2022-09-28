Chip maker Intel unveils 13th Gen Intel Core family desktop processors

Chip maker has unveiled the 13th Gen Core processor family, led by the 13th Gen Core i9-13900K.

The company said that the new 13th Gen Intel Core family includes six new unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and blazing clock speeds up to 5.8 GHz for the best gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

"We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors," Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, said in a statement.

Led by the launch of the Intel Core "K" processors, the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family will consist of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs -- providing an uncompromising experience in both application performance and platform compatibility.

Enthusiasts can take advantage of 13th Gen Intel Core processors' performance improvements with existing Intel 600 or new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards.

Combined with both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support, users can enjoy the benefits of 13th Gen Intel Core while customizing their setup based on their own feature and budget preferences.

With this generation, Intel said its performance hybrid architecture brings together the fastest Performance-cores (P-core) ever built along with up to double the number of Efficient-cores (E-core) -- delivering improved single-threaded and multi-threaded performance.

