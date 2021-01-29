Iran FM Javad Zarif calls Donald Trump's Iran policy 'maximum failure'

-
ALSO READ
US sanctions unlikely to hinder arms sales to Iran, says Javad Zarif
'US has urgent responsibility to ensure Iran do not acquire nuclear weapon'
US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Blinken
US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored, stage set showdown at UNGA
UN Security Council soundly defeats US demand to extend Iran arms embargo
-
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the policy of Donald Trump's administration on Iran as "maximum failure," noting the United States blocked Iranians' access to food and medicine through sanctions, official news agency IRNA reported.
Zarif made the remarks on social media on Thursday after new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Iran to "come back into full compliance" with the 2015 nuclear deal before Washington does "the same thing", Xinhua news agency reported.
It is Washington that violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and punished by economic sanctions other countries that adhered to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he said, referring to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
Terming Donald Trump's policy a "sordid mess," Zarif said Iran "abided by the JCPOA" and "only took foreseen remedial measures."
"Now, who should take the first step (to come back into compliance with JCPOA)?" asked the Iranian top diplomat.
On Wednesday, Blinken reaffirmed the Biden administration's declared policy that Washington would rejoin the 2015 international agreement on Iran's nuclear program if Tehran came back into full compliance.
Earlier in the day, Iranian parliament's speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf visited the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant where Iran is enriching uranium at the 20-percent level as part of its Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions (SAPCS), a parliamentary decision approved last month.
Qalibaf noted on the sidelines of his visit that Iran is "ahead of schedule" in its enrichment program, since 17 kg of 20-percent enriched uranium has been produced since January 4, while SAPCS requires 120 kg a year to be enriched.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU