Iran FM Javad Zarif calls Donald Trump's Iran policy 'maximum failure'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the policy of Donald Trump's administration on Iran as "maximum failure," noting the United States blocked Iranians' access to food and medicine through sanctions, official news agency IRNA reported.

Zarif made the remarks on social media on Thursday after new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Iran to "come back into full compliance" with the 2015 nuclear deal before Washington does "the same thing", Xinhua news agency reported.

It is Washington that violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and punished by economic sanctions other countries that adhered to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he said, referring to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

Terming Donald Trump's policy a "sordid mess," Zarif said Iran "abided by the JCPOA" and "only took foreseen remedial measures."

"Now, who should take the first step (to come back into compliance with JCPOA)?" asked the Iranian top diplomat.

On Wednesday, Blinken reaffirmed the Biden administration's declared policy that Washington would rejoin the 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear program if Tehran came back into full compliance.

Earlier in the day, Iranian parliament's speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf visited the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant where Iran is enriching uranium at the 20-percent level as part of its Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions (SAPCS), a parliamentary decision approved last month.

Qalibaf noted on the sidelines of his visit that Iran is "ahead of schedule" in its enrichment program, since 17 kg of 20-percent enriched uranium has been produced since January 4, while SAPCS requires 120 kg a year to be enriched.

