US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Blinken

-
ALSO READ
'US has urgent responsibility to ensure Iran do not acquire nuclear weapon'
US sanctions unlikely to hinder arms sales to Iran, says Javad Zarif
US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored, stage set showdown at UNGA
Europe has done nothing to protect nuclear deal, says Javad Zarif
US to present UN resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran: Pompeo
-
The United States is ready to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal and start negotiations with it only if Tehran joins and complies with its provisions, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it.
With regard to Iran, President (Joe) Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing and then we would use that as a platform to build, with our allies and partners, what we called a longer and stronger agreement and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran, Blinken said.
But we are a long way from that point. Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts, he said.
With regards to how the US would engage in this issue if Iran decides to come back into compliance, Blinken said the administration will build a strong team of experts and bring to bear different perspectives on the issue.
One of the things that I feel very strongly about is that in any of the issues we're engaged on, in any of the issues that we're tackling and that our foreign policy has to confront, that we are constantly questioning our own assumptions and premises, that we do not engage in groupthink, that there is as much self-criticism and self-reflection as we get from, appropriately, the outside, whether it's from you or whether it's from people who disagree with the policies we're pursuing, he said.
So I think you can expect to see that as we move forward both with regard potentially to Iran and, for that matter, to just about any other issue we tackle, Blinken said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU