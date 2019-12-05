Iran likely to back majority decision to cut oil output at OPEC: Reports

-
-
Iran would support a majority decision by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production, the country's OPEC envoy said on Thursday, according to Iranian oil ministry website SHANA.
"Iran supports (a) majority decision about dropping oil production," said Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Iran's representative to OPEC.
