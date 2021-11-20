Iran urges IAEA to avoid 'political behaviour' in technical issues

-
ALSO READ
India urges Iran to continue to cooperate with IAEA for verification
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites: IAEA
-
Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the UN nuclear watchdog to avoid any "political behaviour" with regard to its technical mission.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has always emphasized that the IAEA, as a technical and specialized body of the UN, must be free from any political conduct," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.
The remarks by the Iranian spokesman were in reaction to the recent comments by French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre, who said that the IAEA's governing board must send a "strong message" to Iran in next week's meeting, after the recent report of the agency highlighted that it has been unable to get access to an Iranian nuclear site, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Any stance by the officials and political institutions of different countries with the aim of influencing the IAEA behaviour is considered a damage to the technical and professional status of the IAEA," Khatibzadeh added.
"With no doubt, instrumental use of the capacities of the IAEA will call into question the international legitimacy of the IAEA's
actions," he said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU