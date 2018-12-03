Iran vows to continue missile tests despite sanctions imposed by US

-
ALSO READ
US exempts 3 Iranian nuclear sites from sanctions, to keep an eye on them
Pompeo defends US sanctions on Iran, says penalties will not hurt people
Pompeo evasive on India, China's commitments on zero oil purchase from Iran
US to let 8 'jurisdictions' continue buying Iran oil after Nov 5 sanctions
'India will soon find out': Donald Trump on US sanctions over S-400 deal
-
Iran has vowed to continue to carry out missile tests despite sanctions imposed by the United States (US).
Al Jazeera quoted General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces as saying, "Missile tests are carried out for defence and the country's deterrence and we will continue this."
Shekarchi made the remarks after Washington D.C. accused Tehran of carrying out a new missile test. However, he neither confirmed nor denied testing of the missile.
On Saturday, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo condemned Iran's testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the international agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.
On November 5, the Trump administration had imposed the "toughest-ever" sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries, with an aim to alter the "behaviour" of the country's regime.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU