Iran vows to continue missile tests despite sanctions imposed by US

Iran has vowed to continue to carry out missile tests despite sanctions imposed by the (US).

Al Jazeera quoted General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces as saying, "Missile tests are carried out for defence and the country's deterrence and we will continue this."

Shekarchi made the remarks after Washington D.C. accused of carrying out a new missile test. However, he neither confirmed nor denied testing of the missile.

On Saturday, US condemned Iran's testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.

On November 5, the Trump administration had imposed the "toughest-ever" sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries, with an aim to alter the "behaviour" of the country's regime.