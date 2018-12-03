JUST IN
Business Standard

Iran vows to continue missile tests despite sanctions imposed by US

Shekarchi made the remarks after Washington. accused Tehran of carrying out a new missile test

ANI  |  Tehran 

Iran

Iran has vowed to continue to carry out missile tests despite sanctions imposed by the United States (US).

Al Jazeera quoted General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces as saying, "Missile tests are carried out for defence and the country's deterrence and we will continue this."

Shekarchi made the remarks after Washington D.C. accused Tehran of carrying out a new missile test. However, he neither confirmed nor denied testing of the missile.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo condemned Iran's testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the international agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.

On November 5, the Trump administration had imposed the "toughest-ever" sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries, with an aim to alter the "behaviour" of the country's regime.
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 14:40 IST

