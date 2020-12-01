Iranian nuclear physicist killed using remote-controlled weapon: Source

-
ALSO READ
Iran accuses Israel, US in assassination of nuclear scientist, vows revenge
Iran passes bill to boost nuclear activity in wake of scientist's killing
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Report
Germany and Israel agree that Iran arms embargo must be extended
US sanctions Russian, Chinese firms for supporting Iran missile programme
-
The weapon used in the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was satellite-controlled, Al-Alam TV reports citing an anonymous source.
"The weapon used in the murder was Israeli-made and controlled with the use of a satellite," the source told the Iranian state-run TV network.
Earlier, Iranian media reported that Fakhrizadeh was shot dead with a remote-controlled machine gun. Press TV reported on Monday, citing a knowledgeable source, that the weapon was marked by the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.
Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear physicist and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's research and innovation center, was attacked in the town of Absard in Iran's Tehran Province on Friday. He was gravely injured and died at a hospital.
Iran has accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the international community to condemn the act. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the killing would not go unanswered and that there would be a response "at the right time."
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Monday that Iran had identified the mastermind behind the killing. Shamkhani said it was "a complex operation involving electronic equipment."
Shamkhani said that Iran had confirmed the role of the banned People's Mujahedin Organization and the Israeli spy agency Mossad in the killing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU