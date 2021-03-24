Iraq's SOMO awards fuel oil supply contracts to Chevron, Reliance

Iraqi state-owned marketer SOMO has finalised a term contract to supply 750,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil (SRFO) per month from April to September, three fuel oil trade sources said.

Corp, Ltd and an unidentified Iraqi oil trader were awarded the six-month SRFO supply contract with 50% of the monthly volume going to and 25% of the volume going to Reliance and the oil trader each, the sources said.

The supply contract was awarded at a premium of about $17 per tonne to Middle East quotes for high-sulphur fuel with a viscosity of 180-centistoke, one of the sources said.