Iraq says PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi unharmed in drone assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday, his office said in a statement.
"A drone tried to target the residence" in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, and the Prime Minister was not injured, the statement added.
Shortly after the attack, al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that he was "fine" and called for "calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq," Xinhua news agency reported.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
--IANS
int/khz/
