Multiple people injured in knife attack on high-speed German train

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, German media report.
Local police told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that they received a call about the attack around 9 am local time on Saturday.
The train in question, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.
One person has been arrested and multiple people are injured, police said. So far, there is no information about the attacker or possible motives.
A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, has been closed since approximately 9 am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.
