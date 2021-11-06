JUST IN
Multiple people injured in knife attack on high-speed German train

The train was travelling between Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack

AP  |  Berlin 

Germany Train Attack
Police cars are pictured beside an ICE (Intercity-Express) train in Seubersdorf, Germany after several people were injured in a knife attack in the ICE train between the south German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg (Photo: Reuters)

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, German media report.

Local police told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that they received a call about the attack around 9 am local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

One person has been arrested and multiple people are injured, police said. So far, there is no information about the attacker or possible motives.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, has been closed since approximately 9 am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.

First Published: Sat, November 06 2021. 18:15 IST

