US as a reliable economic partner is here to stay: Harris to Asian leaders
Business Standard

Islamabad HC says Imran Khan's life under threat as per intel reports

At one point during the hearing, the Chief Justice said: "Lodging a protest is the right of political and non-political entities, but the rights of citizens should not be violated in its wake."

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
Photo: Bloomberg

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said intelligence reports have revealed that there were fears of an attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that "the government and the state have the responsibility to look into this aspect".

He made the remarks after a report was presented in court detailing looming threats to the PTI chairman during the long march, Dawn reported.

The IHC took up a petition pertaining to the inconvenience caused by the PTI protest on Friday.

At one point during the hearing, the Chief Justice said: "Lodging a protest is the right of political and non-political entities, but the rights of citizens should not be violated in its wake."

The hearing has been adjourned till November 22.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:45 IST

