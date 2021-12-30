Israel approves 'confidence-building' steps to improve ties with Palestine

-
ALSO READ
Over 200 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank
Palestinians demand release of 90 corpses withheld by Israel for years
Palestine condemns Israel for approving settlement units in West Bank
Palestine condemns Israel's plan to build new settlement units in Jerusalem
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man during clashes in West Bank's Nablus
-
Israel has approved a series of measures intended to improve ties with the Palestinian authority.
Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz announced the move on Wednesday in a statement, a day after a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in former's home in Rosh Ha'Ayin, northeast of Tel Aviv.
Gantz said in the statement that he authorised "a number of confidence-building measures," including the transfer of 100 million new shekels' ($32 million) worth of tax payments that Israel has been collecting on behalf of the Palestinian authority.
The package also includes travel permits to hundreds of VIP Palestinian businesspersons and the approval of residency status to about 9,500 Palestinians in the Israel-occupied West Bank and the Gaza strip, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israel has withheld Palestinian tax funds, citing stipends the Palestinian authority pays to families of the Palestinians imprisoned for their involvement in attacks against Israelis, although the Palestinian authority describe them as welfare stipends used to support needy families.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU