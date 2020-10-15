Israel coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally reach 298,500-mark

-
ALSO READ
Israel coronavirus update: New nationwide lockdown soon as cases surge
Israel coronavirus update: 2,445 new Covid-19 cases; 193,374 in total
Thousands protest Benjamin Netanyahu; many ignore Israeli coronavirus rules
47% of Covid-19 deaths among those aged below 60 years: Health Ministry
India's Covid-19 active caseload below 900,000 for fourth consecutive day
-
Israel's health ministry reported on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 298,500, after the addition of 1,848 new cases.
The death toll rose to 2,098, with 43 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 807 to 755, out of 1,368 patients currently hospitalized.
The total number of recoveries reached 251,711, with 5,900 new ones, while active cases dropped to 44,688, the lowest figure since Sept. 18, when a sweeping lockdown was imposed to curb the virus outbreak.
In a video statement issued earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene his coronavirus cabinet on Thursday to discuss possible exit plans to the lockdown. He said that separate exit plans will be outlined for "red" and "green" cities, referring to cities with high and low morbidity rates.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office and Health Ministry announced the three-week lockdown will be extended until October 18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU