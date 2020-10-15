Important that Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine gets cleared by WHO: UN

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK: Report
Russia expected to register second Covid-19 vaccine on Oct 15: Report
Phase II clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine from Sept 7
Bharat Biotech inks deal with Washington varsity for intranasal Covid vax
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
-
Any vaccine for the coronavirus disease, including Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, must be cleared by the World Health Organization, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at the UN General Assembly offered to provide free Sputnik-V vaccines to all UN staff worldwide.
"Those discussions are ongoing," Dujarric said when asked about Russia's offer. "For us, it's important that any vaccine be cleared by the WHO, but discussions are ongoing."
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the vaccine against COVID-19, created by the Gamaleya Institute. Phase 3 clinical trials were launched in Moscow on September 7.
A total of 40,000 volunteers are due to take part in the tests and as many as 10,000 of them will receive a placebo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU