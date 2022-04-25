Israel on alert for possible cyberattacks in run-up to Quds Day

-
The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) issued a warning about possible cyberattacks in the run-up to Quds Day, an annual event marked in support of the Palestinians on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The event, also known as Jerusalem Day, will fall on April 29 this year, reports Xinhua news agency.
On its Facebook page, the INCD provided a number of recommendations to strengthen protection against cyberattacks and advised the public to refrain from opening or downloading suspicious files, browsing damaged websites, or providing personal information such as passwords and account information, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the INCD, Quds Day is usually a peak time for the distribution of anti-Israel messages and attacks on Israeli websites in the past few years.
Quds Day was initiated by Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians.
Protests are held on the day every year in Iran and some regional countries to protest against Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem since the 1967 war.
