Israeli Defence Minister visits Azerbaijan to discuss diplomacy, security

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited to discuss diplomatic and security issues, his office said in a statement.

During the visit on Monday, Gantz met with President of Ilham Aliyev, as well as his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov, and Chief of State Border Service Elchin Guliyev, and visited a State Border Service headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the talks focused on the importance of maintaining strategic relations between and Azerbaijan, as well as "continuing to work toward regional and global peace and stability".

The Israeli Defence Minister also discussed with Azerbaijani officials new developments in the Middle East following the normalisation agreement signed in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and discussed the recent warming ties between and Turkey and other countries.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)