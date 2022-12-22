JUST IN
China's military sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
India offers $280 million to Syria for building power, steel plant
Amid Covid resurgence, China's hospitals seem to be filling up: WHO
Chinese cities give out free fever drugs as Covid infections flare
'Ukraine is alive and kicking', says Zelenskyy in address to US Congress
Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai's pay to performance
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending Bill amid war
'Powerful' winter storm to batter parts of US through the end of week
Italy's greenhouse gas emissions rising despite lower energy use: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pakistan's central bank slashes GDP growth forecast to below 3-4%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Italy to host Tour de France bicycle race in June 2024 for the first time

Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024

Topics
Tour de France | Cycling | Italy

AP  |  Paris 

Britain's Chris Froome, centre, 2nd place Romain Bardet of France, left, and 3rd place Nairo Quintana of Colombia, right, celebrate on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France.
File image of Tour de France's winners in 2016.

Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024.

Race organisers confirmed on Wednesday that the "grand dpart" will take place on June 29 from Florence to Rimini to mark 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.

Italy will host the first three stages of the 2024 race, which will end on July 21 in Nice instead of Paris because of the Olympic Games. It will be the first time since 1905 that the finish is not the French capital.

The start was brought forward by one week, a customary change during an Olympic year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tour de France

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 10:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.