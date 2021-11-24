Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Ahead of CPC's centenary, Xi administers loyalty pledge to senior leaders
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
-
JPMorgan Chase and Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked on Tuesday that his bank would last longer than China's Communist Party.
While reiterating his bank's commitment to doing business in China, Dimon said: "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan.
I'd make a bet that we last longer."
Dimon added: "I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway." He was speaking as part of a Boston College series of CEO interviews.
JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921, the same year the Communist Party was founded there.
It has branches in many Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
In late 2019 the bank received approval to establish a majority-owned securities joint venture, offering brokerage, investment advisory and underwriting services.
In August, the bank won regulatory approval from Beijing to become the first full foreign owner of a securities brokerage in the country. Its other business interest in China include asset management and futures business.
Global executives typically choose their words carefully when discussing China, where foreign companies have occasionally been subject to backlash for perceived offenses.
In 2019, comments about pigs in China by a senior economist at UBS, perceived by some as a racist slur, caused an outcry and prompted one Chinese firm to suspend all business ties with the Swiss bank.
BOOMING ECONOMY
In Boston, Dimon also said he expected inflation from supply chain issues will prove fleeting but that higher oil prices and wages will not go away. He anticipates a percentage point or two of the recent 5% U.S. inflation pace will fade as prices for items such as used cars and lumber stop rising.
"There are other things which are probably not that transitory," Dimon said. "I don't think oil prices are going down."
Dimon estimated there is about a one-third chance that inflation would be slight enough to bring on moderate increases in market interest rates that do not push the economy into recession.
There's an equal chance that inflation will pick up and push the Federal Reserve to withdraw support for the economy, perhaps causing a mild recession, he said.
Dimon described the U.S. economy as "booming." "Consumers and businesses are in good financial shape and there is still more monetary and fiscal stimulus coming," he said.
Asked about cryptocurrencies, Dimon repeated prior warnings to buyers.
"It is not really a currency," Dimon said, calling them "crypto tokens" with no intrinsic value that have run up in price on speculation fueled by government stimulus payments.
"It is hysteria," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU