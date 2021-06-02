Japan announces another $800 million to UN-backed COVAX programme

-
Japan's prime minister announced another USD 800 million to the UN-backed programme to deploy COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries, a four-fold increase of Japanese funding to the COVAX programme.
Yoshihide Suga spoke as Japan co-sponsored a fundraising event for COVAX with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which helps run the programme.
The programme managers are seeking about USD 2 billion more to reach a target of USD 8.3 billion for its effort to fund free vaccines for low- and middle-income countries around the world.
Now is the time for us to act, said Suga through a translator, leading a parade of world and humanitarian leaders who announced pledges and commitments on Wednesday. He says the additional USD 800 million will bring Japan's contribution to $1 billion.
Leaders from Australia, Austria, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland were among those citing their efforts to build momentum for greater equity in access to vaccines that the World Health Organization -- another key COVAX partner -- says is badly lacking.
Among those facing vaccine shortfalls are many of the 92 low- and middle-income countries and territories in the Advanced Market Commitment part of the COVAX programme.
