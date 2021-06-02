Mexico coronavirus update: Death toll by rises by 4,272 to 227,840

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees nearly 1,000 deaths in a day
Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Survey
-
Mexico announced Tuesday that a clinical review of past deaths has led officials to raise the country's confirmed COVID-19 death toll by 4,272, to a total of 227,840.
The adjustment was carried out by teams of doctors and is largely one of record keeping, because even government officials acknowledge Mexico's true pandemic death toll is far, far higher.
Because the country of 126 million people does so little testing, many Mexicans have died at home or never got a test.
So the government performs two kinds of adjustments one by teams of doctors reviewing case files and another computerised search of death certificates for mentions of symptoms related to COVID-19.
The quicker, computerized analyses of excess deaths related to COVID-19 now stand at over 350,088, which gives Mexico one of the highest per capita rates in the world.
The vast majority of the re-classified deaths announced Tuesday 3,924 of the 4,272 occurred in Mexico's first wave of coronavirus infectdions between March and June 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU