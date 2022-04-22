Japan defence minister's US tour to counter 'assertive China': Report

-
ALSO READ
Defence Ministers of US, Japan agree to hold meeting in 2+2 format
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit US in early May
Former PM Abe says Japan, US could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan
US decision to resume F-16 flights regrettable: Japanese Defence Minister
South Korea, US, Japan negotiate possible defence ministerial talks
-
According to experts, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to the US in May for talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on enhancing bilateral ties is in response to the 'increasingly assertive China' in the Asia-Pacific region.
According to reports, Kishi and Austin are anticipated to voice their intolerance of China's stepped-up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan. The report adds that both sides are likely to express their concerns about Beijing's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in East Asia by force, as per Global Times.
Japan has spared no efforts in hyping up China's "threat" to the island of Taiwan and the meeting between the two defence ministers could involve the discussion of specific support measures such as economic and military cooperation.
The meeting comes at a critical juncture as it also gives Japan the opportunity to pre-empt any threats to its surrounding regions, the Korean Peninsula, the South China Sea, and the Asia-Pacific region.
Aiming to deepen defence cooperation, the US and Japan held a virtual 2+2 meeting in January, with the signature of a new five-year agreement on sharing the cost of US military presence in Japan.
The meeting involved foreign and defence ministers from both countries and, as usual, targeted China which was described as undermining the rules-based international order and posing "present political, economic, military, and technological challenges to the region and the world," reported the Global Times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU