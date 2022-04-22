Ukrainian Parliament votes to extend martial law for 30 days until May 25

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Ukrainian, Turkish FMs to work on organising Zelensky, Putin meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects no conflict with Russia
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, Antony Blinken discuss security situation
-
The Ukrainian Parliament on Thursday voted to extend the martial law in the country for another 30 days, until May 25, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.
The presidential proposal on the prolongation of the martial law was supported by 300 lawmakers in the 450-seat assembly, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Zheleznyak's statement on Telegram.
Ukraine imposed martial law on February 24 in the wake of the conflict with Russia.
On March 15, the Ukrainian parliament voted to extend the special regime till April 25.
On April 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Parliament a bill to further extend martial law in the country.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU