Russia has rejected proposal for Easter truce: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that Russia has rejected the proposal for a truce during Orthodox Easter, taking place on Sunday.

In his latest video address, Zelensky said: "Unfortunately, Russia rejected the proposal to establish an Easter truce.

This shows very well how the leaders of this state actually treat the Christian faith, one of the most joyful and important holidays.

"But we keep our hope. Hope for peace, hope that life will overcome death."

The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

It is observed by both the Ukrainians and Russians.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day Holy Week humanitarian pause beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, to allow for a series of humanitarian corridors to open.

In a statement, Guterres had said that a "humanitarian pause would provide the necessary conditions to meet two crucial imperatives, beginning with safe passage of all civilians willing to leave the areas of current and expected confrontation".

Senior members of the clergy across the globe have been pressing the Russian Orthodox Church to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Orthodox Church has not commented on the issue.

--IANS

ksk/

