Japan imposes sanctions on Russia for 'clear damage' to Ukraine sovereignty

Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, terming Moscow's moves an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and international law.
Western nations on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Russian banks and elites after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Japan's sanctions include prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals as well as restricting travel to Japan, Kishida said.
Should oil prices rise further, he said he would consider all possible measures to limit the impact on companies and households. Kishida said Japan would remain in close contact with other G7 nations and the international community.
"Should the situation worsen, we'll move quickly to take further action," he added. Japanese markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.
Japan's toughening stance contrasts with the softer diplomatic approach to Moscow taken by Japanese governments in the past, attempts to secure the return of islands occupied by Russian forces at the end of World War Two. Japan's relations with Moscow have also been shaped by its reliance on Russia for energy needs. In 2021, Russia provided more than 12% of Japan's thermal coal, and almost a tenth of its LNG.
