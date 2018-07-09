Japan rains claim 100 lives, over a dozen missing: Govt spokesman

JUST IN
AFP | PTI  |  Tokyo 

Japan rains
A helicopter flies over Mabi town which was flooded by the heavy rain in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters 

The toll in days of devastating rains in Japan has risen to 100, the government's top spokesman said on Monday, as search-and-rescue operations continued. 

Yoshihide Suga said 87 people had been confirmed dead from the severe floods, with another 13 found with no vital signs, adding that more than a dozen people were still missing.   
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 10:26 IST

