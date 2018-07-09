44-year-old British woman exposed to Novichok nerve agent dies: Police

-
A British woman exposed to Novichok close to where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned by the same type of nerve agent in March has died, police have said.
Officers have launched a murder inquiry following the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, who fell ill last weekend in the southwestern town of Amesbury, Scotland Yard said on Sunday.
