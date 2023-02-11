JUST IN
Google launches new Cloud tool to help make mixed reality experiences
Business Standard

Japan's chain HMI plans to develop 30 new hotels in Uttar Pradesh

Topics
Japan | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow

Japanese hotel chain Hotel Management International (HMI) Company Limited plans to develop 30 new hotels in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, the second day of the three-day Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, the Japanese company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of Rs 7,200 crore with the government of Uttar Pradesh in this regard, an official release issued here said.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts to realise and develop the state's tourism potential have created immense possibilities for the hotel industry. Varanasi has seen a significant increase in tourism after the development of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. For us, this is a great chance," said Takamoto Yokoyama, Director, Public Relations, HMI Group which operates more than 60 hotels in major cities of Japan.

UP's industrial policies are encouraging. In such a situation, HMI Group will expand its hotel chain in 30 major cities, including Agra, Varanasi and Ayodhya. Over 10,000 people will receive direct job opportunities as a result of this, Takamoto Yokoyama was quoted as saying in the release.

Earlier, during a session on 'Implementation of Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India in Uttar Pradesh', held in the Dadhichi Auditorium, Ashok Chawla, Advisor (Japan) in the Ministry of External Affairs, presented a comparative analysis of the political, strategic, economic, and cultural relations between India and Japan in different periods from 2000 to 2014 and from 2014 to 2022.

In addition to extending his warm welcome to the Japanese delegation that had travelled to the state to attend the UP GIS, he assured that the Japanese industry will get a friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh.

He also pledged that the Ministry of External Affairs would provide all possible assistance to the Uttar Pradesh government in maintaining contact with the Japanese government or the Japanese business community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:34 IST

