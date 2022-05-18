Japan's economy contracts in first quarter as energy prices soar

-
ALSO READ
In Japan, a weaker yen may not be the blessing it once was
Morgan Stanley cuts India GDP growth forecast to 7.9% for FY23
Asia shares dip, oil skids as Shanghai shutdowns amid Covid surge
Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron variant worries ebb
Japan's yen bounces briefly after policymaker Haruhiko Kuroda's comment
-
Japan's economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1 per cent in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released Wednesday.
Japan's real gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation's products and services, contracted 0.2 per cent in January-March compared to the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.
The world's third-largest economy managed modest growth in the final quarter of last year, but the economy sank the quarter before that.
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed already high energy prices still higher, a big minus for resource-poor Japan. The Japanese yen has weakened, trading at about 130 yen to the dollar, making imports relatively more expensive.
Japan never had a lockdown but has periodically put restrictions on businesses, mostly asking restaurants and bars to close early to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The last such restrictions ended in March.
Some medical experts say the nation has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since then, because of the more contagious omicron variant. Japan has recorded about 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths so far.
The reintroduction of restrictions to curb the spread of the infections and the impact of inflation putting a squeeze on household spending power are pulling growth downward, analysts say.
But some expect an economic rebound in months ahead.
After a dismal start to the year, we think the economy will bounce back this quarter thanks to a recovery in consumer spending, particularly in services, following the full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Japan, said Takayuki Toji, an economist at SuMi TRUST.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU